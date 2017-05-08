版本:
2017年 5月 8日

BRIEF-Takeda says presentation of real-world analyses supporting effectiveness of Entyvio

May 8 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Announced presentation of eight real-world analyses supporting effectiveness and safety of entyvio

* Analyses of Entyvio for treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and crohn's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
