1 天前
BRIEF-Tal Education Group Qtrly diluted net income per ADS $0.32
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 早上8点15分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Tal Education Group Qtrly diluted net income per ADS $0.32

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Tal Education Group

* Tal education group qtrly non-gaap net income per ADS $0.43

* Tal education group announces unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended may 31, 2017

* Sees q2 2018 revenue $428.4 million to $433.8 million

* Q1 revenue $321.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $307.8 million

* Qtrly total student enrollments up by 62.2% year-over-year

* Total net revenues for Q2 of fiscal year 2018 are expected to be between us$428.4 million and us$433.8 million

* Tal education group says projected revenue growth rate is expected to be in range of 61% to 63% for q2 of fiscal year 2018

* Qtrly diluted net income per ADS $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

