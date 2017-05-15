版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 16:03 BJT

BRIEF-Tal Education Group updates on put right offer

May 15 Tal Education Group

* Says no principal amount of notes were validly surrendered and not withdrawn prior to expiration of put right offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
