BRIEF-Talend prices upsized offering of 3.3 mln ADSs at $28.5 per ADS

March 15 Talend Sa

* Talend announces upsizing and pricing of follow-on offering

* Says priced offering of 3.3 million American depositary shares at a price to public of $28.50 per ADS

* offering was upsized from previously announced public offering of 3.1 million ADSs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
