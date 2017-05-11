BRIEF-Talend qtrly net loss per share - basic diluted $0.26

May 11 Talend SA:

* Talend reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $34.8 million to $35.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $144.3 million to $146.3 million

* Q1 revenue $32.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $32 million

* Qtrly net loss per share - basic and diluted $0.26

* Qtrly non-IFRS net loss per share $0.19

* Fy net loss is expected to be in range of $34.4 million to $32.4 million

* Talend SA says net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.33 to $0.29 in q2

* Talend SA says non-IFRS net loss per share is expected to be in range of $0.24 to $0.21 in q2

* Talend SA says non-IFRS net loss per share is expected to be in range of $0.81 to $0.74 in 2017

* Talend SA says net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $1.19 to $1.12 in 2017