2017年 3月 13日

BRIEF-Talend says selling shareholders offering aggregate of 3.1 mln ADSs

March 13 Talend SA:

* Talend SA - selling shareholders are offering an aggregate of 3.1 million American depository shares, or ADSs, to be sold in the offering - SEC filing

* Talend SA - proposed maximum offering price for up to $93.1 million Source text: (bit.ly/2miicou) Further company coverage:
