BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners acquires about 25 pct interest in Rockies Express Pipeline

Naspers investors see billions trapped by China success
* A spun off, listed Pay-tv unit could fetch up to 120 billion rand - analysts
April 3 Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp
* Tallgrass Energy Partners acquires approximate 25 percent interest in Rockies Express Pipeline
* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - deal for $400 million
* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - acquisition increases Tep's ownership interest in Rex to approximately 50 percent
* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - expect transaction to be immediately accretive to unitholders
* Tallgrass Energy Partners - intend to recommend to board of general partner that Tep increase its quarterly distributions for Q2 and Q3 of 2017
* Tallgrass Energy Partners - recommend to increase quarterly distributions for Q2 and Q3 of 2017 by aggregate of at least $0.40 per unit on annualized basis
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, May 24 The newly refurbished Citibanamex branch in Mexico City's affluent Del Valle neighborhood opens into a Scandinavian-chic space where salespeople chat with clients at touch screens. The next room, though, is filled with customers queueing up in front of tellers or waiting on benches. Outside, more line up to use the ATMs.