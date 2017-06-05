BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners announces extension, enhancement of $1.75 bln revolving credit facility

June 5 Tallgrass Energy Partners LP:
* Tallgrass Energy Partners announces the extension and
enhancement of its $1.75 billion revolving credit facility
* Tallgrass Energy Partners - amended credit agreement
amends TEP's existing revolving credit facility, extends
maturity date from May 13, 2018 to June 2, 2022
* Tallgrass Energy Partners- amended credit agreement
reduces interest rate, relaxes certain covenants, including by
increasing certain applicable limits, baskets
* Tallgrass Energy Partners- agreement provides, if and when
co achieves specified credit ratings, liens securing agreement
to be automatically released
