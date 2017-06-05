版本:
BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners announces extension, enhancement of $1.75 bln revolving credit facility

June 5 Tallgrass Energy Partners LP:

* Tallgrass Energy Partners announces the extension and enhancement of its $1.75 billion revolving credit facility

* Tallgrass Energy Partners - amended credit agreement amends TEP's existing revolving credit facility, extends maturity date from May 13, 2018 to June 2, 2022

* Tallgrass Energy Partners- amended credit agreement reduces interest rate, relaxes certain covenants, including by increasing certain applicable limits, baskets

* Tallgrass Energy Partners- agreement provides, if and when co achieves specified credit ratings, liens securing agreement to be automatically released Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
