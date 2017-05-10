BRIEF-TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS OFFERING $200 MLN OF ADDITIONAL SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

May 10 Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF $200 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

* CO , ITS UNIT INTEND TO OFFER $200 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THEIR 5.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

* TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER EXISTING SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY