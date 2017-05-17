版本:
2017年 5月 18日

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners to acquire Powder River Gathering System

May 17 Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp

* Tallgrass Energy Partners to acquire Powder River Gathering System, offering new opportunities for customers in the region

* Deal for $128 million

* Entered into an agreement to acquire DCP Midstream's Douglas natural gas gathering system in Powder River Basin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
