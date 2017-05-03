BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy qtrly diluted net income per common unit $0.55

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp:
* Tallgrass Energy reports strong first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly revenue $144.4 million versus $147.2 million
* Qtrly diluted net income per common unit $0.55
* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - board of directors of TEGP's general partner declared quarterly cash distribution of $0.2875 per class A share for Q1 2017
* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - quarterly distribution represents a sequential increase of 3.6 percent from q4 2016 distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.