BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy qtrly diluted net income per common unit $0.55

May 3 Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp:

* Tallgrass Energy reports strong first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly revenue $144.4 million versus $147.2 million

* Qtrly diluted net income per common unit $0.55

* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - board of directors of TEGP's general partner declared quarterly cash distribution of $0.2875 per class A share for Q1 2017

* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - quarterly distribution represents a sequential increase of 3.6 percent from q4 2016 distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
