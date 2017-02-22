版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy's Pony express pipeline to build a connection to Holly Frontier Refinery

Feb 22 Tallgrass Energy GP LP:

* Tallgrass Energy's Pony express pipeline to build a connection to Holly Frontier Refinery

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says construction of connection facilities is expected to be completed by Q4 of 2017

* Tallgrass Energy Partners -El Dorado connection facilities will have design capacity in excess of 100,000 barrels per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
