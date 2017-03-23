BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy's Q4 2016 avg production up 6 pct

March 23 Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd:

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd announces 2016 financial and operating results with record fourth quarter 2016 production and board appointment

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd says Q4 2016 average production of 11,453 boe/d, up 6pct from q3 2016 and up 15pct over Q4 2015

* Remains on target to meet its average first half production guidance range of 18,500 to 19,000 boe/d

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd qtrly FFO per share $0.15

* Appointment of Ian Currie to its board of directors