BRIEF-Tanager Energy enters into master gas purchase agreement

May 25 Tanager Energy Inc
* Tanager energy announces master gas purchase agreement
* Tanager energy inc - its joint venture partner, paleo oil
company has entered into a master gas purchase agreement with
houston pipe line company lp
* Tanager energy inc - parties will enter into separate
purchase and sale agreement confirming, among other matters,
monthly delivered volumes and price
* Tanager energy - term of master agreement is for period of
1 year, shall then continue on month-to-month basis thereafter,
until terminated by either party upon 30 days' written notice
