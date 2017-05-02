版本:
BRIEF-Tanager Energy says maturity date been extended

May 2 Tanager Energy Inc:

* Tanager Energy Inc - in connection with outstanding 10% secured convertible debentures, maturity date been extended from May 3, 2017 to August 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
