版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 18:47 BJT

BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care prices common stock offering of 18 mln shares

March 23 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc:

* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc - prices common stock offering of 18 million shares at $1.25 per share Source text: (bit.ly/2nGbOLP) Further company coverage:
