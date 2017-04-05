版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Tandy Leather Factory announced an update to its reporting segments

April 5 Tandy Leather Factory Inc

* Announced an update to its reporting segments

* Tandy Leather Factory - effective January 1, 2017, wholesale and retail have been combined into North America, while international remains same

* Will report on new reporting basis starting with Q1 2017 results in May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐