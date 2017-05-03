版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 05:57 BJT

BRIEF-Tandy Leather Factory Q1 earnings per share $0.13

May 3 Tandy Leather Factory Inc

* Tandy Leather Factory reports soft 1st quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 sales fell 2.5 percent to $20.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐