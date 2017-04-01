版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 1日 星期六 08:59 BJT

BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender

March 31 Tangelo Games Corp

* Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender

* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31

* Tangelo Games Corp-Tec following co's discussions with third-party investors, strategic partners and agreed to support strategic transaction under appropriate terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐