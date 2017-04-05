版本:
2017年 4月 5日

BRIEF-Tanger Factory Outlet Centers CEO Steven Tanger's 2016 compensation $7.3 mln vs $7.8 mln

April 5 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc

* Ceo steven tanger's 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million versus $7.8 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2p0sBWO) Further company coverage:
