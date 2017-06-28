BRIEF-Tanger prices $300 mln 3.875 pct senior notes due 2027

June 28 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc -

* Tanger prices $300 million 3.875% senior notes due 2027

* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - ‍notes were priced at 99.579% of principal amount to yield 3.926% to maturity​

* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 3.875% per annum and mature on july 15, 2027