版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 00:12 BJT

BRIEF-Tango Mining updates on production at Oena Diamond Mine

April 5 Tango Mining Limited:

* During one month period ending 20 March, total of 307.94 carats were produced & sold with an average price of US$875 per carat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐