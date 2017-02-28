BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer

Feb 28 Frontline Ltd
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20
million)
* Frontline declares quarterly dividend $ 0.15 per share
(Reuters poll $0.12 per share)
* Frontline ltd says in February, Frontline presented an
improved and final offer of 0.80 Frontline shares per DHT share,
which was declined by DHT's board.
* Frontline ltd says as DHT's largest shareholder we are
surprised that DHT's board has declined our repeated attempts to
discuss a business combination that we believe is clearly in
best interest of all shareholders.
* Frontline q4 operating profit $17.8 million (reuters poll
$35 million)
* Frontline ltd says we remain of the opinion that 2017 will
see pressure on freight rates as further newbuildings are
delivered.
* Frontline ltd says while capacity additions to the global
tanker fleet are expected to put pressure on rates over the next
12 months, the company maintains a positive long term outlook on
the tanker market.
* Frontline ltd says the market will begin to tighten in
2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)