BRIEF-Tanzanian Royalty Exploration reports qtrly loss per share basic and diluted $0.01‍​

July 18 (Reuters) - Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp

* Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp - three months ended May 31, 2017, loss per share basic and diluted $0.01‍​ - SEC filing

* Tanzanian Royalty - factors indicate existence of material uncertainty that raises "substantial doubt" about co's ability to continue as going concern

* Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp - presently does not have adequate resources to maintain core activities for next fiscal year

* Tanzanian Royalty - co is continuing to pursue additional financing to fund the construction of the buckreef project and additional projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: