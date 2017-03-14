版本:
BRIEF-TapImmune announces fully funded phase 2 clinical study of HER2-targeted vaccine

March 14 TapImmune Inc :

* Announces fully funded phase 2 clinical study of HER2-targeted vaccine in early breast cancer

* Study is expected to begin in 2017

* Collaborators at Mayo Clinic, received $3.7 million grant from U.S. DoD to conduct phase 2 clinical study on TapImmune's HER2/neu-targeted T-cell vaccine

* Co will be funded for providing manufactured product for this trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
