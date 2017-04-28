BRIEF-Tapimmune says John Bonfiglio resigns as chief operating officer

April 28 Tapimmune Inc-

* Tapimmune announces change in management and board of directors

* Tapimmune -on april 27, 2017, Dr. John Bonfiglio resigned as chief operating officer, president and director of Tapimmune to pursue other opportunities

* Tapimmune Inc - in connection with Bonfiglio's resignation, size of board was reduced from seven members to six members

* Tapimmune Inc - Wilson, was appointed to serve as company's president due to vacancy created by bonfiglio's resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: