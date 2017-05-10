版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 18:26 BJT

BRIEF-Targa Resources Corp enters into an equity distribution agreement

May 10 Targa Resources Corp:

* Targa Resources Corp - entered into an equity distribution agreement

* Targa Resources Corp - may sell shares of common stock, par value $0.001, having an aggregate gross sales price to public of up to $750 million Source text:(bit.ly/2qZ0AA2) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐