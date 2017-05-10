BRIEF-Targa Resources Corp enters into an equity distribution agreement

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Targa Resources Corp:
* Targa Resources Corp - entered into an equity distribution agreement
* Targa Resources Corp - may sell shares of common stock, par value $0.001, having an aggregate gross sales price to public of up to $750 million Source text:(bit.ly/2qZ0AA2) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit