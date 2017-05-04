BRIEF-Targa Resources Q1 net loss attributable to Targa $119.3 mln

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Targa Resources Corp
* Targa resources corp. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly total revenues $2,112.6 million versus. $1,442.4 million
* Targa resources corp - targa continues to expect that 2017 net maintenance capital expenditures will be approximately $110.0 million
* Targa resources corp - q1 2017 net loss attributable to targa resources corp. Was $119.3 million compared to net loss of $2.7 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.