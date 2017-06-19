版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Target Capital appoints Rick Skauge interim president

June 19 Target Capital Inc-

* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers

* Says Rick Skauge appointed interim president

* Target Capital Inc - Craig Skauge, tendered his resignation from board of directors and as president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
