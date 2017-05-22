BRIEF-Target says California regulators made settlement demand related to environment law compliance case

May 22 Target Corp:

* In April, California AG, certain California DA offices made initial settlement demand related to Feb. 2015 letter on California environmental laws

* Says California AG, DA offices settlement demand includes monetary, injunctive relief which is not material to company's financial statements - SEC filing

* No formal legal action has been commenced with respect to California environment law compliance case