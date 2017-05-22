版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 23日 星期二 00:56 BJT

BRIEF-Target says California regulators made settlement demand related to environment law compliance case

May 22 Target Corp:

* In April, California AG, certain California DA offices made initial settlement demand related to Feb. 2015 letter on California environmental laws

* Says California AG, DA offices settlement demand includes monetary, injunctive relief which is not material to company's financial statements - SEC filing

* No formal legal action has been commenced with respect to California environment law compliance case Source text - (bit.ly/2r9IMGy) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐