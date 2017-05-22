BRIEF-Target says California regulators made settlement demand related to environment law compliance case

BRIEF-Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris in the EU
* Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of patients with refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (GMG) in the European Union
May 22 Target Corp:
* In April, California AG, certain California DA offices made initial settlement demand related to Feb. 2015 letter on California environmental laws
* Says California AG, DA offices settlement demand includes monetary, injunctive relief which is not material to company's financial statements - SEC filing
* No formal legal action has been commenced with respect to California environment law compliance case Source text - (bit.ly/2r9IMGy) Further company coverage:
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately