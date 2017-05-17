BRIEF-Target says Q1 same store sales fell 1.3 percent

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 Target Corp
* Q1 same store sales fell 1.3 percent
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.22 from continuing operations
* Target corp - qtrly sales $ 16,017 million versus $16,196 million
* Qtrly comparable digital channel sales increased 22 percent
* Target Corp says Q1 comparable sales decreased 1.3 percent
* Target Corp says qtrly adjusted EPS was $1.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $15.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Target Corp says for full-year 2017, company continues to expect a low single digit decline in comparable sales
* Target - in Q2 2017, expects a low single digit decline in comparable sales, and both GAAP EPS from continuing operations and adjusted EPS of $0.95 to $1.15
* Says "after starting quarter with very soft trends, we saw improvement later in quarter, particularly in March"
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Target Corp says better-than-expected Q1 performance increases probability that co will finish year above midpoint of its prior gaap guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.