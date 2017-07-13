FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Target updates second quarter 2017 guidance
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
“通俄门”
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
深度分析
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
深度分析
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 上午10点44分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Target updates second quarter 2017 guidance

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Target Corp:

* Target updates second quarter 2017 guidance

* Target Corp - Q2 GAAP EPS is expected to reflect 2 to 3 cents of pressure related to unfavorable resolution of tax matters​

* Target Corp - ‍Company expects positive Q2 comparable sales and EPS above high end of prior guidance range​

* Target Corp - ‍Target is now expecting to report a modest increase in its Q2 comparable sales​

* Target Corp - ‍Company now expects to report Q2 GAAP and adjusted EPS above high end of its previous guidance range of $0.95 to $1.15​

* Target - Q2 GAAP and adjusted EPS are expected to reflect a 5 to 9 cent benefit driven by net tax effect of company's global sourcing operations​

* Target Corp - ‍In addition, Q2 GAAP EPS is expected to reflect 2 to 3 cents of pressure related to unfavorable resolution of tax matters​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Target - ‍Following better-than-expected results in Q1, co has seen additional, broad-based improvement in traffic and category sales trends in Q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below