BRIEF-Tarku Resources to acquire Eureka Exploration

April 25 Tarku Resources Ltd

* Tarku Resources signs binding letter of agreement to acquire Eureka Exploration

* Tarku Resources - under deal ,co to acquire all shares, purchase warrants of eureka for issuance of 10 million shares of co, 900,000 purchase warrants of co

* Tarku Resources - in connection with closing of acquisition, 2 directors of co will step down and allow Julien Davy and Benoit Lafrance to join board

* Tarku Resources - in connection with closing of acquisition Julien Davy will be appointed as president of Tarku