2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Taseko Mines reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.07

May 3 Taseko Mines Ltd

* Taseko reports $48 million of adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly copper production at Gibraltar was 41.3 million pounds and molybdenum production was 0.9 million pounds

* Taseko Mines Ltd - Qtrly revenues C$104.4 million versus C$58.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
