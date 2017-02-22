版本:
BRIEF-Taseko reports Q4 earnings per share c$0.02

Feb 22 Taseko Mines Ltd-

* Taseko reports fourth quarter operating cash flow of $50 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.07

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.02

* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
