BRIEF-Taser Int appoints Marie Masenga to be acting principal financial, accounting officer

March 2 Taser International Inc

* Taser International -on Feb 28, 2017, board passed resolution appointing Marie Masenga, corporate controller, to be acting principal financial and accounting officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
