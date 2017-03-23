版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Taser says named Jawad Ahsan as chief financial officer

March 23 Taser International Inc

* Announced appointment of Jawad Ahsan as chief financial officer, effective April 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
