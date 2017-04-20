BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees

April 20 Tata Steel Ltd:
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders
approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs.
9,000 crore
* funds will primarily be deployed towards re-financing
existing debt, capex/working capital requirements and general
corporate purposes
* rs. 9,000 crore in form either of non-convertible
debentures on private placement basis or foreign currency
* board of directors also authorized finance committee of
board to determine and approve timing and terms of such issue of
securities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: