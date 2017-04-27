版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 06:47 BJT

BRIEF-Tatts board continues to believe proposed Tabcorp merger is in best interests of shareholders

April 28 Tatts Group Ltd

* Tatts' board continues to believe that proposed tabcorp merger is in best interests of tatts shareholders

* board unanimously recommends proposed tabcorp merger in absence of a superior proposal

* Pacific consortium revised indicative proposal not superior

* Tatts is unable to provide due diligence or engage with Pacific Consortium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
