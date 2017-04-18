BRIEF-Tatts Group receives revised proposal from Pacific Consortium

April 19 Tatts Group Ltd
* Pacific consortium revised indicative proposal
* revised indicative proposal values tatts at approximately
$7.2 billion on an enterprise value basis.
* received a revised, non- binding, indicative and
conditional proposal from pacific consortium to acquire 100% of
tatts for $4.21 cash per tatts share
* Tatts' directors continue to believe proposed Tabcorp
merger is in best interests of Tatts shareholders and
unanimously recommend proposed Tabcorp merger
* terms include tatts shareholders to receive 100% cash
consideration of $4.21 per tatts share
* cash consideration may include a fully franked special
dividend of up to $0.25 per tatts share
* proposed transaction to be financed through a combination
of equity and debt
* pacific consortium has indicative equity commitments of
$4.6 billion subject to conditions
* expects approvals will be required from various industry
bodies, state and territory governments and wagering, monitoring
and lotteries
