FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 小时前
BRIEF-Taubman Centers qtrly FFO per share $0.86
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 晚上8点53分 / 20 小时前

BRIEF-Taubman Centers qtrly FFO per share $0.86

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Taubman Centers Inc

* Taubman Centers, Inc. issues second quarter results

* Taubman Centers Inc - ‍2017 guidance revised​

* Taubman Centers Inc qtrly AFFO earnings per share $0.92‍​

* Taubman Centers Inc - qtrly comparable center net operating income (NOI), including lease cancellation income, up 6.5 percent

* Taubman Centers Inc qtrly FFO per share $0.86

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Taubman Centers Inc - 2017 EPS is now expected to be in the range of $1.03 to $1.23 per diluted common share‍​

* 2017 FFO now expected to be in range of $3.53 to $3.63 per diluted common share

* Taubman Centers Inc sees 2017 AFFO earnings per share $3.67 to $3.77‍​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $3.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Taubman Centers Inc - 2017 FFO now expected to be in range of $3.53 to $3.63 per diluted common share

* Taubman Centers Inc - ‍"challenges within retail environment increased throughout quarter​"

* Taubman Centers Inc - "‍where appropriate, we are making decision to preserve occupancy and some income as we retenant space​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below