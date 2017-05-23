BRIEF-Taubman comments on ISS and Glass Lewis reports

May 23 Taubman Centers Inc:

* Taubman comments on ISS and Glass Lewis reports

* Believe ISS, Glass Lewis "have erred" by not recommending shareholders vote for all of Taubman's director nominees

* Says Taubman shareholders are urged to use white proxy card to vote "for" all three of company's director nominees

* Says "believes simultaneously removing chairman and CEO as well as lead director would be damaging to function of board"