BRIEF-Taylor-Dejongh executes financing agreement with Encanto Potash Corp

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Encanto Potash Corp:
* Taylor-Dejongh executes financing agreement with Encanto Potash Corp
* Encanto Potash- FA sets forth terms of engagement under which TDJ will provide investor funding to Encanto for initial equity investment of $10 million
* Encanto Potash-as per FA, Taylor-Dejongh will also provide a subsequent project equity investment of $60 million for completion of project specific activities
* Encanto Potash Corp - Encanto and Muskowekwan Resources Ltd Have a joint venture agreement to develop Muskowekwan Potash Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was reopened late on Tuesday night after it was shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight after flames were spotted coming from one of the jet's engines.