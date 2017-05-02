版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 15:06 BJT

BRIEF-Taylor Morrison Home Corp announces pricing of public offering of class A common stock

May 2 Taylor Morrison Home Corp:

* Taylor morrison home corporation announces pricing of public offering of class a common stock

* Pricing of previously announced underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of its class a common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐