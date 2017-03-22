版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三

BRIEF-Taylor Morrison Home Corp announces pricing of public offering

March 22 Taylor Morrison Home Corp-

* Taylor Morrison Home Corporation announces pricing of public offering of class a common stock

* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - pricing of previously announced underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of its class a common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
