FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Taylor Morrison Home reports Q2 EPS of $0.46
#汇率调查
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
中国财经
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
深度分析
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 上午11点11分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Taylor Morrison Home reports Q2 EPS of $0.46

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Taylor Morrison Home Corp:

* Taylor morrison reports second quarter sales per outlet of 2.7, an increase of 29%, sales orders of 2,376, revenue of $908 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $908 million versus I/B/E/S view $850.1 million

* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - ‍Q3 home closings are expected to be between 1,875 and 1,975​

* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - ‍full year 2017 home closings are expected to be between 7,850 and 8,150​

* Taylor Morrison Home - backlog of homes under contract at end of quarter was 4,441 units with sales value of $2.1 billion, representing growth of 22 percent

* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - ‍Q3 GAAP home closings gross margin, inclusive of capitalized interest, is expected to be in mid 18% range​

* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - FY 2017 ‍land and development spend is expected to be approximately $1 billion​

* Taylor Morrison Home - FY home closings gross margin, inclusive of capitalized interest, is expected to be accretive to 2016 and be in mid 18% range​

* Taylor morrison home - homebuilding inventories were $3.2 billion at end of quarter, including 5,188 homes in inventory, compared to 4,607 homes a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below