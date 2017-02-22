版本:
2017年 2月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-TBWA Worldwide announces acquisition of majority stake in independent uk creative agency lucky generals

Feb 22 TBWA Worldwide:

* Announced acquisition of a majority stake in independent UK creative agency Lucky Generals

* TBWA will form a new TBWA UK group, which will consist of Lucky Generals and Tbwa\London, upon acquisition of Lucky Generals

* Lucky Generals and Tbwa\London will continue to operate as two separate brands within new group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
