BRIEF-TC Pipelines LP posts Q4 earnings per unit $0.70

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Tc Pipelines Lp
* TC Pipelines, LP announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
* TC Pipelines LP - qtrly earnings per unit $0.70
* TC Pipelines LP says receives offer from TransCanada to purchase interests in Iroquois and PNGTS Systems
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly transmission revenues $91 million versus $89 million
* TC Pipelines LP - funding of transaction with TransCanada could be sourced from a combination of debt and equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing