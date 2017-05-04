BRIEF-Tc Pipelines LP reports qtrly net income per common unit $1.05

May 4 TC Pipelines LP:

* TC Pipelines LP announces 2017 first quarter financial results and agreement to acquire interests in iroquois and pngts

* TC Pipelines LP qtrly net income per common unit $1.05

* TC Pipelines LP - expect to again recommend a six percent increase in distribution in july

* TC Pipelines LP - reached agreements to purchase a 49.3 percent interest in Iroquois Gas Transmission System LP from Transcanada