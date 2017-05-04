版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-Tc Pipelines LP reports qtrly net income per common unit $1.05

May 4 TC Pipelines LP:

* TC Pipelines LP announces 2017 first quarter financial results and agreement to acquire interests in iroquois and pngts

* TC Pipelines LP qtrly net income per common unit $1.05

* TC Pipelines LP - expect to again recommend a six percent increase in distribution in july

* TC Pipelines LP - reached agreements to purchase a 49.3 percent interest in Iroquois Gas Transmission System LP from Transcanada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐