BRIEF-TC Pipelines says Great Lakes Gas Transmission enters into term sheet with Transcanada Pipelines

April 28 TC Pipelines LP

* TC Pipelines LP - on April 24 Great Lakes Gas Transmission Ltd partnership entered into a term sheet with Transcanada Pipelines Limited - SEC filing

* TC Pipelines LP - term sheet provides for a contract term of 10 years and a total contract value of up to $758 million - SEC filing

* Term sheet provides for a long-term transportation capacity contract

* TC Pipelines LP - contract may commence as soon as November 1, 2017, contains volume reduction, termination options beginning end of year 3 of contract

* As per capacity contract, Great Lakes will provide transportation services to tcpl on its natural gas pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: